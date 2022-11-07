The Browns Had 2 Big Returns At Practice On Monday

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 07: A Cleveland Browns helmet sits during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns got good news on two injured players to start this week.

Both star cornerback Denzel Ward and guard Wyatt Teller returned to practice on Monday as the Browns get set to prepare for the Miami Dolphins.

For Ward, this was the first time that he's practiced since suffering a concussion in Week Five. Before he got hurt, he recorded 21 total tackles (18 solo), one fumble recovery, and six passes defended.

His return would be massive for the Browns as they try and slow down the Dolphins high-flying attack.

Switching gears to Teller, he's missed the team's last two games with a calf injury. If he's able to go, he'll be added protection for Jacoby Brissett as the Browns' offensive line tries to contain the Dolphins' star pass rushers.

The Browns are 3-5 coming off their bye week and will look to try and get back into the playoff picture starting on Nov. 13.

Kickoff for Browns-Dolphins will be at 1 p.m. ET.