The Browns Have Placed 2 Players On Injured Reserve

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 07: A Cleveland Browns helmet sits during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns lost two of their top centers to season-ending injuries earlier this week.

With an expected move on Tuesday, the team placed both Nick Harris and Dawson Deaton on the injured reserve.

Harris, a fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft, was expected to serve as the team's starter this coming season. He suffered his season-ending knee injury during the Browns' preseason opener on Friday.

Deaton suffered his season-ending knee injury while taking over starting reps for Harris in practice. Later MRI results revealed a torn ACL.

Ethan Pocic is expected to step up as the team's new starting center. Rookie Brock Hoffman will operate as the primary backup.

The Browns also released defensive tackle Sheldon Day and waived offensive lineman Elijah Nkansah in order to prepare for this afternoon's 85-man roster deadline.