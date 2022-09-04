The Browns Have Reportedly Signed A Notable Tight End

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 21: A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns have no shortage of receiving talent at wideout or tight end heading into 2022. But that's not going to stop them from bringing yet another notable pass catcher into the fold.

According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the Browns have agreed to terms with free agent tight end Jesse James on a one-year deal. The eighth-year tight end is expected to serve as the third tight end behind David Njoku and Harrison Bryant.

James brings significant experience as a pass catcher with him to Cleveland. He has 157 receptions for 1,522 yards and 12 touchdowns in his first seven seasons.

James rose to prominence during his first four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers between 2015 and 2018, but has been used more as a blocker over the past three seasons with the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears.

In his first four NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jesse James played in 56 games, starting 34. He had 120 receptions for 1,189 yards and nine touchdowns, steadily improving year by year.

But his most notable moment in Pittsburgh came in Week 15 against the New England Patriots. James caught a potential game-winning touchdown pass, only for officials to controversially overturn it.

That loss ultimately cost the Steelers the top seed in the AFC and they were eventually eliminated in the divisional round of the playoffs by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Steelers fans still remember that to this day, and it's going to feel worse whenever he makes a reception against them for their hated Cleveland rivals.