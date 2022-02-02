The Browns Have Responded To Hue Jackson’s Allegations

In one of the more surprising revelations from former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores‘ class action lawsuit, Flores alleges Fins owner Stephen Ross offered $100,000 per loss so Miami could secure the No. 1 pick in 2019.

On Tuesday, former Browns coach Hue Jackson made similar allegations in response to Flores’ suit. Citing Browns owner Jimmy Haslam “was happy while we kept losing.” Saying, “trust me it was a good number” when someone said Haslam wasn’t offering $100,000 per loss.

Now Cleveland’s franchise has responded to Jackson’s claims.

“The recent comments by Hue Jackson and his representatives relating to his tenure as our head coach are completely fabricated,” the Browns said in a statement. “Any accusation that any member of our organization was incentivized to deliberately lose games is categorically false.”

Flores’ lawsuit leaves the door open for others to join the litigation. And according to Yahoo’s Charles Robinson, Jackson may join Flores in that battle.

Per Robinson, “two sources close to [Hue Jackson] said Wednesday that Jackson has made arrangements to speak with Flores’ attorneys as early as today.”

If true, the actions of Ross and Haslam spit in the face of the NFL’s spirit of competition. If that wasn’t bad enough, incentivizing black head coaches to lose, knowing that historically they get a shorter leash when it comes to job security, is just as despicable.