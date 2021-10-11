The Cleveland Browns made NFL history in Sunday afternoon’s crazy loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Southern California.

Cleveland lost to Los Angeles, 47-42, on Sunday afternoon.

The Browns scored more than 40 points and had zero turnovers. Prior to Sunday afternoon’s result, NFL teams with more than 40 points and zero turnovers had been 442-0.

Now, they’re 442-1.

Pro Football Talk pointed out the pretty crazy stat on Sunday evening.

Browns are first team in NFL history to lose despite scoring 40+ points, having no turnovers. https://t.co/JAaexbi6kI — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 11, 2021

It was a truly wild game on Sunday afternoon – one that included some questionable at-best penalty calls – and perhaps we’ll get a rematch in January.

The Chargers and the Browns have each looked like one of the best teams in the AFC. Justin Herbert is playing at an MVP level, while Cleveland has one of the best top-to-bottom rosters in the entire league.

For now, though, the Chargers will get to enjoy Sunday afternoon’s huge win, while the Browns will look to bounce back next week.