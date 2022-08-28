The Bucs Are Waiting On 2 Important Injury Updates

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 16: Helmets and an NFL football set behind the bench as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Atlanta Falcons at the Raymond James Stadium on December 16, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The Bucs won 37 - 3 and clinched a playoff berth. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered two more injuries to their offensive line on Saturday.

Both Robert Hainsey and Nick Leverett, who play center, got hurt during the Bucs' final preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Head coach Todd Bowles didn't have an update on their respective injuries when he spoke to reporters on Monday since both are undergoing further testing.

Hainsey has been starting in place of Ryan Jensen, who tore his ACL during training camp. He's expected to be out for the entire season.

Bowles also confirmed that they'll wait to see the results of the tests before they decide on adding an offensive lineman or two.

The Buccaneers finished 0-3 in the preseason, but that all goes out the window when the regular season starts on Sept. 11.