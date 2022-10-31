The Bucs Have Brought Back A Notable Wide Receiver

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 16: Helmets and an NFL football set behind the bench as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Atlanta Falcons at the Raymond James Stadium on December 16, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The Bucs won 37 - 3 and clinched a playoff berth. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have brought back a familiar friend.

According to Dov Kleiman, the Bucs have signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson to their practice squad. He was originally released during roster cutdowns coming into this season.

After he was released during roster cutdowns, he was picked up by the Houston Texans on waivers. He appeared in two games for the Texans but didn't record a reception.

He was then put on waivers again last Wednesday before being picked up by the Bucs.

Johnson has played in 31 games over the past two seasons with the Bucs. He's recorded 48 catches for 529 yards and two touchdowns during that time.

He'll likely be elevated up to the 53-man roster before Tampa Bay's next game against the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 6.

Kickoff will be at 4:25 p.m. ET and it'll be nationally televised by CBS.