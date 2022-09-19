The Bucs Have Clarified Their Plan For Tom Brady

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 23: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after being defeated by the Los Angeles Rams 30-27 in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

A report emerged this past week revealing that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intend to give quarterback Tom Brady all Wednesday practices off for the remainder of the 2022 season. Today, the team addressed the report.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles confirmed that Brady won't be made to practice on Wednesdays. But he made it clear that it's for maintenance reasons only and that Brady isn't the only one getting that privilege.

“It’s not just [Brady],” Bowles told reporters, via ProFootballTalk. “We have designated days off after games.”

Bowles also clarified that just because Brady won't be practicing doesn't mean he won't be with the team. He won't be off on his own doing his own thing either.

Tom Brady is 45 and looks to be in the same shape now as he was at 35 and even 25. Whether or not he looks that way with every throw he makes on Sundays, the end result is the same as it's almost always been: A win for Brady and his team.

There have been many questions as to how much Brady's head is in the game of football between alleged problems in his marriage and the specter of 2022 being his final NFL season.

But the Buccaneers are making it clear that, in their eyes, Brady is giving it his all on a daily basis.