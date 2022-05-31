The Bucs Have Reportedly Signed Veteran Free Agent
Over the past few weeks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans have been wondering if the team will re-sign veteran defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh.
Well, the answer to that appears to be a resounding "no." On Tuesday afternoon, the Buccaneers decided to sign a different veteran defensive lineman instead.
According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bucs signed longtime Chicago Bears star Akiem Hicks to a one-year deal.
"Former Bears’ DL Akiem Hicks reached agreement today on a one-year deal worth up to $10 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per source," Schefter said. "Deal negotiated by Bucs’ exec Mike Greenberg and agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha."
"Akiem Hicks now joins a stacked Bucs’ defensive front that includes Vita Vea and second-round pick Logan Hall," Schefter added. "And Hicks addition means free-agent Ndamukong Suh’s time in Tampa figures to be over."
Hicks has been a dominant force for the Bears since 2016 and figures to make an immediate impact in Tampa. A Pro Bowler in 2018, Hicks hopes to make it to the Super Bowl for the very first time.