The Bucs Have Reportedly Signed Veteran Free Agent

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 23: Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet during the NFC Divisional playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 23, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa , FL. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Over the past few weeks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans have been wondering if the team will re-sign veteran defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh.

Well, the answer to that appears to be a resounding "no." On Tuesday afternoon, the Buccaneers decided to sign a different veteran defensive lineman instead.

According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bucs signed longtime Chicago Bears star Akiem Hicks to a one-year deal.

"Former Bears’ DL Akiem Hicks reached agreement today on a one-year deal worth up to $10 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per source," Schefter said. "Deal negotiated by Bucs’ exec Mike Greenberg and agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha."

"Akiem Hicks now joins a stacked Bucs’ defensive front that includes Vita Vea and second-round pick Logan Hall," Schefter added. "And Hicks addition means free-agent Ndamukong Suh’s time in Tampa figures to be over."

Hicks has been a dominant force for the Bears since 2016 and figures to make an immediate impact in Tampa. A Pro Bowler in 2018, Hicks hopes to make it to the Super Bowl for the very first time.