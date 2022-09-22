The Bucs Shed Further Light On Plan For Tom Brady

TAMPA, FL - AUG 25: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) trots off the field during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp on August 25, 2022 at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Last week, NFL Network reported that Tom Brady would take Wednesday practices off for the rest of the 2022 season.

Just one week later, Brady was already back on the Wednesday practice field for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The veteran quarterback notched full participation in today's practice.

“He usually takes individual [repetitions] — some reps he takes and some he does not — he’s out there every day, that’s the biggest thing for us,” head coach Todd Bowles told reporters, per ProFootballTalk. “He can switch it up when we want to switch it up, but [if] there’s some things he’s got to get down then we put him in there and get them down."

Bowles indicated that Brady — and other members of the team — would have sporadic veteran rest days as the season goes on.

“He had some [Wednesdays] off last year,” Bowles said. “This is not a one-time thing. Again, it’s not just him — we’ve got about six or seven guys that we have days off for — or predicated days off. So, we call them veteran days for ourselves, but they get all their work in, they get their workouts in, they study tape, they watch practice. Some of them even do individual periods. Again, it’s not just him. He had days off last year as the same.”

Brady and the Bucs will face off against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.