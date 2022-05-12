The Bucs Signed 4 Draft Picks On Thursday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed four of their eight 2022 NFL Draft picks on Thursday.

Per a team statement, running back Rachaad White, cornerback Zyon McCollum, tight end Ko Kieft, and outside linebacker Andre Anthony all signed their rookie contracts at the team's headquarters.

Drafted in the third round, White registered 1,000 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns for Arizona State last season. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler (h/t Bleacher Report's Tyler Conway), a team notified White to say they planned on selecting him after Tampa Bay already did so.

The Buccaneers also locked up three Day 3 selections on Thursday. McCollum, a fifth-round pick out of Sam Houston State, ran the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Taken in the sixth round, Kieft will fight to join a crowded tight end room after recording 12 receptions across four years at Minnesota. Their seventh-round pick, Anthony, missed most of his final season at LSU with a knee injury.

Defensive end Logan Hall and guard Luke Goedeke, Tampa Bay's top-two selections, remained unsigned. Two fourth-round picks, tight end Cade Cotton and punter Jake Camarda, also haven't agreed to their first NFL contract yet.