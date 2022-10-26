The Cardinals Have Reportedly Signed A Veteran Kicker

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 30: Helmets belonging to the Arizona Cardinals sit on the turf before the start of the Cardinals game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 30, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals have had struggles at kicker this year between injuries and misses. But one kicker's struggles is another kicker's opportunities.

On Wednesday, the Cardinals announced that they have signed veteran kicker Rodrigo Blankenship to their active roster. Blankenship was previously elevated from their practice squad for their win over the New Orleans Saints that week.

The Cardinals have been without starting kicker Matt Prater for the past three weeks due to an injury. This move suggests that Prater still isn't ready to return.

Initially, the Cardinals went with Matt Ammendola as their kicker - a move that proved disastrous as he missed a field goal and an extra point in his lone start for the team.

Blankenship, meanwhile, made both of his field goal tries in his debut for Arizona - including a 50-yarder that proved crucial in the same. He was 2-of-3 on extra points.

Rodrigo Blankenship went undrafted in 2020 following a standout career as the starting kicker at Georgia. He signed with the Indianapolis Colts and as a rookie was 32 of 37 on field goals and 43 of 45 on extra points.

The 2021 season was more of a down year for Blankenship who converted just 79-percent of his field goals before an injury cost him the final 12 games.

Upon returning to the Colts in 2022, he was cut after missing a potential game-winning field goal in Week 1.

Perhaps Blankenship's new home will be a permanent one.