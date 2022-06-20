The Chargers Are Seeing 1 Big Change In Justin Herbert

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 02: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers completes a pass in the fourth quarter over the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Justin Herbert's growth on the field has been apparent. Over the past two seasons, the former Oregon standout has taken the NFL by storm and made the Chargers one of the most exciting teams in football.

But according to head coach Brandon Staley, the connections he's making with teammates and people within the organization is what's jumped out to him during the team's OTAs.

Telling Monday Morning Quarterback's Albert Breer, “the belief our players and the people of our organization have in him is as good as I’ve ever seen in any sport.”

“And I see him around his teammates, and those connections he’s made going on his third season — just with new players, brand new players to our team, and being comfortable doing that — and the connections he makes with people around our team who aren’t players,” the Chargers coach continued.

"I see him making tremendous progress that way, leading our team. I thought he led fantastically last year, but I see a better Justin that way.”

All eyes will certainly be on Herbert and the Chargers in the must-see TV that is the AFC West.

Los Angeles just missed out on a playoff bid last season. And perhaps with added maturation and team chemistry, the Bolts will be able to get over the hump in 2022.