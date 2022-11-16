The Chargers' Joey Bosa Update Is Pretty Discouraging

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 12: Joey Bosa #97 of the Los Angeles Chargers looks on prior to the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on September 12, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

It could be a while before Chargers fans see four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Joey Bosa back on the field.

Speaking to media members Wednesday, head coach Brandon Staley admitted "it's going to be some time" before Bosa is back in the lineup.

Bosa, who suffered a groin injury a month ago, was expected to be sidelined 8-10 weeks which would put him about halfway through his recovery time best-case scenario.

The Chargers only got three games out of their star pass rusher before he went down. In those appearances he recorded seven tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

Critical injuries have been the theme of LA's season thus far between Bosa, star receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, and a rib injury that quarterback Justin Herbert is still toughing through.

The Bolts sit at 5-4 just past the halfway point of the season. A win over the AFC West-leading Chiefs would go a long way in getting 2022 going in the right direction.