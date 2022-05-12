The Charges Against Jerry Jeudy Have Been Revealed

DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 01: Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos carries the ball against Nasir Adderley #24 of the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth quarter of the game at Empower Field At Mile High on November 01, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Earlier this afternoon, the football world learned that Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was taken into custody.

Initial details surrounding the situation were not known, as Jeudy hadn't been booked yet. However, just over an hour after the initial report was filed, the official charges against Jeudy have been announced.

"Professional football player Jerry Jeudy has been arrested by Arapahoe Co sheriff deputies," the Arapahoe Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "He's being held at the Arapahoe Co jail on charges of 2nd degree criminal tampering w/a domestic violence enhancer, a misdemeanor. He's on a no bond hold. He's innocent until proven guilty."

It's still unclear exactly what happened, but NFL insider Tom Pelissero explained the charges.

"The charge against #Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy -- 2nd-degree criminal tampering -- in Colorado means tampering with another person's property with intent to cause injury, inconvenience, or annoyance.' The domestic-violence enhancer is based on Jeudy's relationship with the accuser."

Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright said the team is aware of the incident, but did not have a comment. "The Broncos are aware of the Jerry Jeudy situation and have no comment at this time," Allbright said on Twitter.

We'll have the latest when it becomes available.