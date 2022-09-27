The Chiefs Have Reportedly Signed Another Kicker

Shortly after letting go of kicker Matt Ammendola following Sunday's performance, the Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly found his replacement.

"The Chiefs are signing former Jaguars K Matthew Wright to their practice squad, per source," ESPN's Field Yates tweeted. "He replaces Matt Ammendola as the insurance to Harrison Butker, who has missed the past two games due to an ankle injury."

Wright is a 26-year-old kicker who went undrafted out of Central Florida.

He got his start in the NFL in 2020 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, appearing in three games and hitting all four of his field goal attempts and all seven of his extra points.

Last season, he lined up in 13 games with Jacksonville where he converted 24-of-27 field goals and 13-of-15 extra points.

The Chiefs will look for Wright (or another kicker) to hold down the fort until Butker can return.