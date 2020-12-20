The Spun

The College Football Playoff Field Is Officially Set

The College Football Playoff field is officially set.

ESPN revealed on Sunday morning the final rankings for the College Football Playoff. There were no surprises in the top three.

Alabama came in at No. 1 following the SEC Championship Game win over Florida. Clemson came in at No. 2 following the ACC Championship Game win over Notre Dame. And Ohio State came in at No. 3 following the Big Ten Championship Game win over Northwestern.

The question, of course, was who will be No. 4? And we got that answer on Sunday afternoon.

It’s Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish are No. 4 in the country following their 10-1 season. Notre Dame lost to Clemson in the ACC Championship Game, but still made it in.

We’ll get No. 1 Alabama against No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 2 Clemson against Ohio State.

We can’t wait.


