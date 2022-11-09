The College Football Playoff Rankings Made History Tonight

GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 11: Hunter Renfrow #13 of the Clemson Tigers catches a 31 yard touchdown pass from Deshaun Watson #4 in the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 11, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The second College Football Playoff rankings of the 2022 season marked some interesting history for the current postseason model.

For the first time in the history of the CFP rankings since its inception in 2015, neither Alabama nor Clemson is ranked in the top 6.

In the first CFP rankings of the year, Clemson ranked No. 4 and Alabama ranked No. 6. But after some disappointing losses this past weekend, both powerhouse programs were knocked out of the picture.

With a blowout loss to unranked Notre Dame, Clemson dropped six spots to No. 10 in this week's rankings. The Crimson Tide recorded their second loss in the last three games, falling to LSU in overtime and dropping three spots to No. 9.

Since the inception of the current four-team playoff in 2015, Clemson has failed to earn a spot on just two occasions. Alabama has failed to earn a spot just once. Alabama and Clemson faced off in the playoff four years in a row from 2016-19.

Given the Crimson Tide's multiple-loss record and the Tigers' ugly blowout defeat, it appears neither of these programs will punch their ticket this season.