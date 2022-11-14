The College Football World Is Praying For UVA On Monday

The University of Virginia is in mourning on Monday.

During the overnight hours of Sunday into Monday, three people were reportedly killed in a shooting on the school's campus in Charlottesville. One of the victims is reportedly Virginia defensive end D'Sean Perry, who was in his junior season.

The suspect is still at large and the university is asking everyone to shelter in place until further notice.

The college football community wasted no time in sending their thoughts and prayers in wake of this shooting.

"Some incredibly sad news coming out of UVA & possibly the football team. Prayers up for those families & that community," another tweet read.

"Please keep my uva family uplifted in prayer. Selfishly lord, please help guide my uva football brothers. Please keep them safe and near the cross. Thoughts and prayers to the entire Cville community," former UVA linebacker Micah Kiser tweeted.

Our thoughts are with the victims and the entire UVA community.