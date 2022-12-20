The Colts Have Made An Official Decision On Jonathan Taylor

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 22: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball in the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, the Indianapolis Colts earned an NFL record no team wants - blowing the biggest lead in NFL history.

After going up 33-0 on the Minnesota Vikings, the Colts ended up losing the game by a final score of 36-33 in regulation. Unfortunately, that wasn't the only bad news of the day.

Star running back Jonathan Taylor left the game in the first quarter after his first touch of the game. Taylor re-injured his ankle, an injury he's been battling all season.

Just a few days later, the Colts announced Taylor will go on injured reserve and miss the rest of the season.

"We have signed LB Cameron McGrone off of the NE Patriots practice squad, signed RB Jordan Wilkins to the 53-man roster from the PS, placed RB Jonathan Taylor on IR and waived DE Ifeadi Odenigbo," the Colts announced.

After dominating the NFL last season, fans were hoping for another great campaign from Talyor. Unfortunately, he played in 11 games for the team, tallying 192 carries for 861 yards and four touchdowns.

Hopefully Taylor can stay healthy in 2023.