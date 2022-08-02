The Colts Have Placed 2 Players On Injured Reserve

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 04: A detail view of an Indianapolis Colts helmet is seen resting on an equipment chest in game action during a NFL game between the Chicago Bears and the Indianapolis Colts on October 4th, 2020, at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts made a pair of roster moves as the preseason nears.

On Tuesday, the team announced that wide receiver John Hurst and guard/tackle Carter O'Donnell are headed to the injured reserve.

Hurst was brought on by the Colts last month after spending time on Buccaneers and Chargers practice squads over the last two seasons.

Meanwhile, O'Donnell bounced between Indianapolis' practice squad and active roster last season. However, he never got the chance to see any game action.

In a corresponding move, the Colts resigned center Alex Mollette, who joined Indy back in May as an undrafted free agent following a five-year collegiate career at Marshall.