The Colts' Staff Has 1 Major Issue To Figure Out Right Now

It's been quite a day for the Indianapolis Colts organization.

They officially parted ways with head coach Frank Reich just one day after they lost 26-3 to the New England Patriots. That dropped their record to 3-5-1 overall.

After that news came out, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that former Colts star center Jeff Saturday would be the team's interim head coach.

Schefter then added that the Colts still have to figure out who will call plays moving forward. No one on Saturday's staff (including Saturday) has ever called plays before.

"Here’s one of the biggest issues that new Colts’ interim HC will encounter once he arrives in Indianapolis later today: no one on his staff has called NFL plays before. It will be one of Saturday’s first orders of business, figuring out who will call plays Sunday vs. the Raiders," Schefter tweeted.

We'll have to see what Saturday decides on when he gets into the building.

The Colts only have six days to prepare for their Nov. 13 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders.