The Complete 2022 World Cup Field Is Now Set
Get ready, soccer fanatics. The 2022 World Cup field is officially set.
All eyes in the USA will be on Group B, of course. The U.S. men's team will have to take care of business in a group that features England, Iran and Wales.
Another notable field is Group E, which includes both Spain and Germany.
Here's a look at all the official groupings for the 2022 World Cup:
- Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal and Netherlands
- Group B: England, Iran, USA and Wales
- Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland
- Group D: France, Australia, Denmark and Tunisia
- Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany and Japan
- Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco and Croatia
- Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon
- Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea
Will the USA make it out of Group B? We'll find out later this year.
Who do you think will win it all?