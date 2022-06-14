The Complete 2022 World Cup Field Is Now Set

31 March 2022, Qatar, Doha: Soccer: 2022 FIFA Congress. The official match ball "Al Rihla" ("the journey" in Arabic) for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar lies on the podium during a press conference after the Fifa Congress at the Doha Exhibition & Convention Center (DECC). Photo: Christian Charisius/dpa (Photo by Christian Charisius/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Get ready, soccer fanatics. The 2022 World Cup field is officially set.

All eyes in the USA will be on Group B, of course. The U.S. men's team will have to take care of business in a group that features England, Iran and Wales.

Another notable field is Group E, which includes both Spain and Germany.

Here's a look at all the official groupings for the 2022 World Cup:

Group A : Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal and Netherlands

: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal and Netherlands Group B : England, Iran, USA and Wales

: England, Iran, USA and Wales Group C : Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland

: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland Group D : France, Australia, Denmark and Tunisia

: France, Australia, Denmark and Tunisia Group E : Spain, Costa Rica, Germany and Japan

: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany and Japan Group F : Belgium, Canada, Morocco and Croatia

: Belgium, Canada, Morocco and Croatia Group G : Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon

: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea

Will the USA make it out of Group B? We'll find out later this year.

Who do you think will win it all?