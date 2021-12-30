The Cowboys’ Defense Got A Boost On Thursday Afternoon

The Dallas Cowboys have received a significant boost by way of COVID-19 list elevation.

On Thursday, cornerback Jourdan Lewis was cleared to retake the field. He was originally placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Christmas Eve and missed this past Sunday’s blowout win over the Washington Football Team.

Lewis, a fifth-year Dallas veteran, has started 11 of 14 appearances for the Cowboys this season. Through that time on the field, he’s logged three interceptions, 53 tackles, 1.5 sacks and 11 passes defended.

Rookie CB Kelvin Joseph made the start in Lewis’ absence this past Sunday.

With the return of Lewis, the Cowboys now have six players on the COVID-19 list. Practice squad defensive backs Kyron Brown and Tyler Coyle were moved to the list earlier today.

Safety Malik Hooker and defensive tackle Trysten Hill were both activated yesterday and participated in Wednesday’s practice.

The 11-4 Cowboys will face off against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.