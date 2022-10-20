The Cowboys Get Encouraging Injury News On Thursday

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 27: Dalton Schultz #86 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates his first half touchdown with Dak Prescott #4 while playing the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on September 27, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys received some encouraging injury news on Thursday.

Both quarterback Dak Precott and tight end Dalton Schultz were full participants during today's practice session, per the team's injury report.

Prescott has missed the Cowboys' last five games after suffering a broken thumb on his throwing hand in Week 1. Wednesday was his first full-participation practice since undergoing surgery to repair the issue.

On Thursday, Prescott said he plans to play against the Detroit Lions this weekend. Backup Cooper Rush did a decent job holding down the fort in his absence, but it's now time for Dak to make his return to the field.

Schultz has been dealing with a PCL issue for much of the season. The injury caused him to miss this past weekend's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

With both of these guys back on the field this weekend, the Cowboys have a good chance to bounce back after Sunday's Week 6 loss.

Sunday's game against the Lions will kickoff at 1 p.m. ET in Dallas.