The Cowboys Have Announced A Decision On Training Camp

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

2022 will be an important year for the Dallas Cowboys. And today the team decided how many times fans will get to see them this summer.

On Thursday, the Cowboys announced that they will be returning to Oxnard, California for their training camp. This will be the 16th time that they have attended training camp there.

Training camp begins on July 27 and will include 13 practices that are open to the public. The camp concludes on August 10, after which the Cowboys will have joint practices on the road.

Dallas will open their preseason against the Denver Broncos on August 13 before facing the Los Angeles Chargers on August 20.

There will be a few final practices in Frisco, Texas after the Chargers game. Those times are to be determined.

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off one of their best seasons in the past 25-plus years, having set records while winning the NFC East title. But once again, their regular season success didn't follow them into the postseason.

Dallas had the No. 1 offense in the NFL last season but lost a handful of contributors from that 12-5 campaign. It remains to be seen if they have sufficient firepower to be comparably good this year.

The Cowboys have not been to the NFC Championship Game since the 1995 season, when they won the Super Bowl. If they don't get back in 2022, heads are likely to roll.