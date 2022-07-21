The Cowboys Have Made NFL Fan Dating History

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys always appear to be in the market for new, unique and sometimes controversial partners. But they may have just made NFL dating history with their latest partnership.

According to Alicia Jessop of The Athletic, the Cowboys are "trying to help their fans find love." To that end, they're becoming the first NFL team to partner with a dating app - Jigsaw Dating.

Jigsaw is a rising player in the online dating scene. Last year they acquired several million dollars in funding to expand from the United Kingdom to the United States.

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, some of the more predictable jokes are already starting to trickle in. Most of them center on Dallas' inability to get a ring for themselves, let alone others:

"Cowboys can’t even get a ring themselves, what makes them think they can help others get one?" one fan joked.

Yes, yes. We all know how much the Cowboys have struggled to find any playoff success since their last Super Bowl run in 1995.

It's been 26 years since the Cowboys last appeared in the NFC Championship Game. Only two NFC teams and four NFL teams have endured a longer drought.

NFL fans trying to find love through a dating app probably won't be as patient as Cowboys fans. We'll see how this new partnership actually plays out in the days to come.