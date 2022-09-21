The Cowboys Worked Out 3 Quarterbacks On Wednesday

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 05: A Dallas Cowboys helmet at AT&T Stadium on November 5, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Just because Cooper Kupp is having success as quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys doesn't mean the team isn't continuing to look for more options at the position.

According to Cowboys insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have been holding player tryouts this week and invited three quarterbacks to show their stuff. The quarterbacks in attendance were Case Cookus, J'Mar Smith and Reid Sinnett.

Cookus played college football at Northern Arizona but went undrafted in 2020. He's been a training camp or practice squad participant on four NFL teams and the CFL's Edmonton Elks, but made an impact as the starting quarterback of the USFL's Philadelphia Stars. Cookus led the Stars to the USFL Championship Game in a losing effort against the Birmingham Stallions.

Speaking of the Stallions, Smith was their starting quarterback and is also hoping to make his NFL debut after going undrafted out of Louisiana Tech in 2020.

Sinnett played at San Diego, spending two years with three NFL teams but also has yet to play a down. He was briefly signed to the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad but was released a week later.

As it stands, the Dallas Cowboys have four quarterbacks on their roster: Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush and Will Grier.

But if anything happens to Rush before Dak Prescott comes back, Grier is the only other arm available.

Will any of the three quarterbacks the Cowboys worked out make the final roster?