The Dodgers Have Made A Decision On Craig Kimbrel

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Craig Kimbrel #46 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts to a Christian Walker #53 of the Arizona Diamondbacks solo homerun, to take a 2-1 lead, during the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

After posting a 6-7 record with a 3.75 ERA and 22 saves, the Dodgers will reportedly make their run at a World Series without closer Craig Kimbrel.

Per Dodgers reporter Blake Harris, Kimbrel did not make LA’s NLDS roster.

Kimbrel went from the Dodgers' end-of-game go-to man, to rotational closer, to off the playoff roster in the span of a month.

Los Angeles acquired Kimbrel from the White Sox in exchange for outfielder AJ Pollock back in April, and hoped the eight-time All-Star would solidify the ninth inning after Kenley Jansen's departure to the Braves.

Consistency has plagued the 34-year-old over the latter half of his career. After All-Star appearances in seven of his first eight MLB seasons, Kimbrel has struggled to find that same dominance since.

The Dodgers NLDS pitching roster will instead feature: Yency Almonte, Tyler Anderson, Tony Gonsolin, Brusdar Graterol, Andrew Heaney, Tommy Kahnle, Clayton Kershaw, Chris Martin, Dustin May, Evan Phillips, Blake Treinen, Julio Urias and Alex Vesia.