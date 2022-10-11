The Dodgers Have Made A Decision On Craig Kimbrel
After posting a 6-7 record with a 3.75 ERA and 22 saves, the Dodgers will reportedly make their run at a World Series without closer Craig Kimbrel.
Per Dodgers reporter Blake Harris, Kimbrel did not make LA’s NLDS roster.
Kimbrel went from the Dodgers' end-of-game go-to man, to rotational closer, to off the playoff roster in the span of a month.
Los Angeles acquired Kimbrel from the White Sox in exchange for outfielder AJ Pollock back in April, and hoped the eight-time All-Star would solidify the ninth inning after Kenley Jansen's departure to the Braves.
Consistency has plagued the 34-year-old over the latter half of his career. After All-Star appearances in seven of his first eight MLB seasons, Kimbrel has struggled to find that same dominance since.
The Dodgers NLDS pitching roster will instead feature: Yency Almonte, Tyler Anderson, Tony Gonsolin, Brusdar Graterol, Andrew Heaney, Tommy Kahnle, Clayton Kershaw, Chris Martin, Dustin May, Evan Phillips, Blake Treinen, Julio Urias and Alex Vesia.