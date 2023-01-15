The Dolphins Are Making Unfortunate History This Afternoon
Nearly no one is giving the Miami Dolphins a chance on Sunday.
Down to their third-string quarterback and facing a highly-motivated Buffalo Bills team, the Dolphins enter the playoffs as the biggest underdog (-14) in the history of the Wild Card Round, according to ESPN's Field Yates.
Here's how fans reacted to the huge spread ahead of kickoff:
"It should be more to be honest," one user said.
"Historically these double digit favorites are 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 straight up," a Bills podcast host replied.
"Surprised it's not more," another commented.
"Expand the NFL playoffs, they said. It'll be fun, they said."
"Yes.. upset alert," another tweeted.
"There's always a chance."
"We will win," a Dolphins fan predicted.
Miami is certainly up against it with seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson at quarterback. But when you possess the offensive firepower the Fins do, you always have a chance to put up some points.
Kickoff is at 1 PM ET.