The Dolphins Are Making Unfortunate History This Afternoon

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 09: Skylar Thompson #19 of the Miami Dolphins passes against the New York Jets during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium on October 09, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Elsa/Getty Images

Nearly no one is giving the Miami Dolphins a chance on Sunday.

Down to their third-string quarterback and facing a highly-motivated Buffalo Bills team, the Dolphins enter the playoffs as the biggest underdog (-14) in the history of the Wild Card Round, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

Here's how fans reacted to the huge spread ahead of kickoff:

"It should be more to be honest," one user said.

"Historically these double digit favorites are 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 straight up," a Bills podcast host replied.

"Surprised it's not more," another commented.

"Expand the NFL playoffs, they said. It'll be fun, they said."

"Yes.. upset alert," another tweeted.

"There's always a chance."

"We will win," a Dolphins fan predicted.

Miami is certainly up against it with seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson at quarterback. But when you possess the offensive firepower the Fins do, you always have a chance to put up some points.

Kickoff is at 1 PM ET.