It’s the Mike McDaniel era in Miami right now, and Tua Tagovailoa appears to be the QB the Dolphins will build around. But, recent reports reveal the franchise was very close to pursuing a Tom Brady/Sean Payton pairing on South Beach.

However, those designs were reportedly scrapped after Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the team, per Monday’s “PFT Live.”

Before the Brian Flores lawsuit was filed, the Dolphins had planned to attempt to finagle a Sean Payton/Tom Brady package deal for 2022.

The Hall of Fame pairing no doubt would’ve sent shock waves through the NFL world. But just the thought of it was enough to have social media talking.

“Leave us alone,” a Dolphins fan tweeted.

“The Dolphins want Brady to be a part owner must really be a plan to make him the QB leap in logic is actually wild,” another fan said.

"The Dolphins want Brady to be a part owner must really be a plan to make him the QB leap in logic is actually wild," another fan said.

“Before I finally came to grips with reality, I planned on marrying Ariana Grande and raising a beautiful family in the Italian countryside,” another Miami fan joked.

"Before I finally came to grips with reality, I planned on marrying Ariana Grande and raising a beautiful family in the Italian countryside," another Miami fan joked.

“The only person who actually believes this is the author.”

"The only person who actually believes this is the author."

“The source for PFT has finally been discovered…” another Dolphins fan tweeted with a “Waterboy” GIF.

“As to the Brady side of the equation, multiple Dolphins sources acknowledged under condition of anonymity that the team has had internal discussions about Brady purchasing a minority interest in the team,” PFT followed up.

"As to the Brady side of the equation, multiple Dolphins sources acknowledged under condition of anonymity that the team has had internal discussions about Brady purchasing a minority interest in the team," PFT followed up.

Well, we all can dream. Right?