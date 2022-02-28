The Spun

The Dolphins Wanted Tom Brady: NFL World Reacts

A Miami Dolphins helmet on the field in training camp.LAKE FOREST, IL - AUGUST 12: A detail view of a Miami Dolphins helmet is seen on the field in action during a joint practice between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 12, 2021 at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It’s the Mike McDaniel era in Miami right now, and Tua Tagovailoa appears to be the QB the Dolphins will build around. But, recent reports reveal the franchise was very close to pursuing a Tom Brady/Sean Payton pairing on South Beach.

However, those designs were reportedly scrapped after Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the team, per Monday’s “PFT Live.”

The Hall of Fame pairing no doubt would’ve sent shock waves through the NFL world. But just the thought of it was enough to have social media talking.

“Leave us alone,” a Dolphins fan tweeted.

“The Dolphins want Brady to be a part owner must really be a plan to make him the QB leap in logic is actually wild,” another fan said.

“Before I finally came to grips with reality, I planned on marrying Ariana Grande and raising a beautiful family in the Italian countryside,” another Miami fan joked.

“The only person who actually believes this is the author.”

“The source for PFT has finally been discovered…” another Dolphins fan tweeted with a “Waterboy” GIF.

“As to the Brady side of the equation, multiple Dolphins sources acknowledged under condition of anonymity that the team has had internal discussions about Brady purchasing a minority interest in the team,” PFT followed up.

Well, we all can dream. Right?

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.