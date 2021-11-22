The Eagles Fan Who Went Viral Sunday Has Been Identified

Another Eagles fan who went viral on Sunday has been identified.

During the game against the New Orleans Saints, a woman later identified as Mary Kate Mink caught the attention of the FOX cameras when she yelled a couple of bad words after a roughing the passer call.

The Saints were down 33-19 at the time and Eagles defensive lineman Javon Hargrave got called for the roughing as that penalty extended the drive for the Saints.

Mink appeared on the radio in Philadelphia on Monday.

“Well, my mom is mad at me. She asked me, ‘Well, why did you have to curse?’ I said, ‘Mom, I didn’t know I was going to be on T.V.,”” she said.

Mink said she was informed of her viral moment during the game.

“I was with my two sons and my husband, and my son taps me and says, ‘Mom, you’re going viral on Barstool Sports Philly.’ I was like, ‘Why?’ People around our section, I guess their phones are blowing up. Then I – I turn my phone off during the game, but I turned my phone on and I had 86 text messages. [laughs]”

As for the game itself, the Eagles won it 40-29 as they got to 5-6 on the season, while the Saints dropped to 5-5. Jalen Hurts didn’t do much with his arm but was able to cash the Saints defense pretty effectively.

Hurts finished with 69 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries while kicker Jake Elliott was the rest of the team’s offense. He went 4-for-4 on field goals.

Philadelphia’s other score was a pick-six from Darius Slay. He got in front of a Trevor Siemian pass and took it 50 yards to the house.

This was the Eagles’ second straight win and third in their last four games. Their next game will be a trip to the Meadowlands on Sunday to take on the New York Giants.

It remains to be seen if Kate will travel for that game to try and go viral again.