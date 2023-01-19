The Eagles Had A Big Return At Practice On Thursday

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 04: A detailed view of a Philadelphia Eagles helmet during training camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 4, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Despite not resting their starters in their Week 18 finale against the New York Giants, the Philadelphia Eagles managed to avoid any new injuries. Luckily for them, their bye week allowed them to rest a key player for this Saturday's Divisional Round game.

According to ProFootballTalk, Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham was back at practice on Thursday. He was reportedly absent from practice on Wednesday with an illness.

The Pro Bowl defensive end is coming off a career-year for the Eagles. He had a career-high 11 sacks despite playing less than 50-percent of the team's defensive snaps this season.

Graham was one of four Eagles to record double-digit sacks this season. Linebacker Haason Reddick had 16 while Graham's 11 were tied with Javon Hargrave and Josh Sweat.

The 2022 Philadelphia Eagles' season was defined by their explosive offense led by Jalen Hurts, but their defense was no slouch either. Philadelphia's offense finished eighth in points allowed and second in yards allowed.

No team this season gave up fewer passing yards than the Eagles, allowing less than 180 passing yards per game.

The bad news is that their rushing defense is a lot more vulnerable and that just so happens to be the area where their upcoming opponents, the rival New York Giants, excel.

That wasn't an issue for the Eagles in the regular season, but you never know how things will play out in January.

Will Brandon Graham have a big impact on Saturday's game against the Giants?