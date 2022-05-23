The Eagles Reportedly Claimed A Cornerback Today

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 04: A detailed view of a Philadelphia Eagles helmet during training camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 4, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles added one of the biggest free agent cornerbacks out there last week when they signed James Bradberry to a one-year, $10 million deal. Today, they scooped up another one.

According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the Eagles claimed cornerback Jimmy Moreland off waivers. Moreland was just released by the Houston Texans last week.

In 2021, Moreland played in seven games for Houston. He recorded two tackles and had less than 50 snaps in total.

Moreland found more playing time with Washington in the two seasons prior. Between 2019 and 2020, he had 86 tackles, five passes defended and one interception in 30 games.

The Philadelphia Eagles largely neglected the cornerback position during the first few weeks of free agency and the NFL Draft. But they landed a pretty significant one with the signing of Pro Bowler James Bradberry.

Moreland could also be a potential starter for the Eagles if the situation calls for it. He has 10 starts in his three-year NFL career.

Last season the Eagles defense ranked in the middle of the pack against the pass. They lost every single game where they gave up at least 220 passing yards - including their playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Perhaps these additions will give the Eagles secondary that boost to get over the hump in 2022.