The Falcons Have Announced Their Starting Quarterback

It didn't take long for the Atlanta Falcons to name their starting quarterback heading into the 2022 season.

Quarterbacks coach Charles London made the announcement on Wednesday that the starter will be Marcus Mariota.

“Obviously, we’ve got a plan for each of them. Marcus is the starter,” London said (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). “That’s how we’re going into this thing.”

The other quarterback that London is referring to is rookie Desmond Ridder. The Falcons picked him in the third round of this year's NFL Draft.

Before they picked Ridder, they signed Mariota to a two-year deal $18.75 million contract when free agency opened back in March. He's coming off a two-year stint with the Las Vegas Raiders where he served as Derek Carr's backup.

Before that, Mariota was the starting quarterback for the Tennesee Titans for five seasons. He led them to the playoffs twice (2017, 2019).

For his career, he has 13,437 yards through the air, 77 touchdowns, and 45 interceptions.