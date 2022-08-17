The Falcons Signed A New Wide Receiver Wednesday
The Atlanta Falcons added a wide receiver on Wednesday afternoon.
The team announced the signing of KeeSean Johnson while also announcing that Tyshaun James was waived to make room for him.
Johnson is a former member of the Arizona Cardinals and played sparingly in the two seasons that he was there (2019-2020). He finished with 36 receptions for 360 yards and one touchdown.
He then spent the 2021 season on the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad but never appeared in a game.
We'll see if he can carve out a role and make Atlanta's 53-man roster before the Aug. 30 deadline.