The Falcons Signed A New Wide Receiver Wednesday

FLOWERY BRANCH, GA - JULY 30: A Falcons helmet on the field during Saturday morning workouts for the Atlanta Falcons on July, 30, 2022 at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons added a wide receiver on Wednesday afternoon.

The team announced the signing of KeeSean Johnson while also announcing that Tyshaun James was waived to make room for him.

Johnson is a former member of the Arizona Cardinals and played sparingly in the two seasons that he was there (2019-2020). He finished with 36 receptions for 360 yards and one touchdown.

He then spent the 2021 season on the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad but never appeared in a game.

We'll see if he can carve out a role and make Atlanta's 53-man roster before the Aug. 30 deadline.