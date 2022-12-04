The Final College Football Playoff Top 25 Rankings Are Out
The College Football Playoff Committee has finally unveiled the final top 25 rankings of this season.
They revealed the top six on Sunday afternoon as Georgia, Michigan, TCU, and Ohio State made the College Football Playoff while Alabama and Tennessee were the first two teams out.
After those six, Clemson, Utah, Kansas State, and USC rounded out the top 10.
Here are the full rankings:
- Georgia
- Michigan
- TCU
- Ohio State
- Alabama
- Tennessee
- Clemson
- Utah
- Kansas State
- USC
- Penn State
- Washington
- Florida State
- Oregon State
- Oregon
- Tulane
- LSU
- UCLA
- South Carolina
- Texas
- Notre Dame
- Mississippi State
- NC State
- Troy
- UTSA
The CFP also revealed the New Year's Six Bowl matchups as Georgia will play OSU in the Peach Bowl while Michigan will play TCU in the Fiesta Bowl.
The Rose Bowl will see Utah return to face Penn State while USC will play Tulane in the Cotton Bowl. Finally, Kansas State will play Alabama in the Sugar Bowl and Clemson will play Tennessee in the Orange Bowl.
