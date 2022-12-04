The Final College Football Playoff Top 25 Rankings Are Out

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: The National Championship trophy is displayed after the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 in the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The College Football Playoff Committee has finally unveiled the final top 25 rankings of this season.

They revealed the top six on Sunday afternoon as Georgia, Michigan, TCU, and Ohio State made the College Football Playoff while Alabama and Tennessee were the first two teams out.

After those six, Clemson, Utah, Kansas State, and USC rounded out the top 10.

Here are the full rankings:

Georgia Michigan TCU Ohio State Alabama Tennessee Clemson Utah Kansas State USC Penn State Washington Florida State Oregon State Oregon Tulane LSU UCLA South Carolina Texas Notre Dame Mississippi State NC State Troy UTSA

The CFP also revealed the New Year's Six Bowl matchups as Georgia will play OSU in the Peach Bowl while Michigan will play TCU in the Fiesta Bowl.

The Rose Bowl will see Utah return to face Penn State while USC will play Tulane in the Cotton Bowl. Finally, Kansas State will play Alabama in the Sugar Bowl and Clemson will play Tennessee in the Orange Bowl.

