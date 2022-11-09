The First Trade Of The 2023 MLB Offseason Is Here

(Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

The first trade of the 2023 Major League Baseball offseason has arrived.

Over the weekend, the Houston Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2022 World Series.

On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers agreed to the first trade of the year.

"We've acquired RHP Jake Odorizzi and cash considerations from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for LHP Kolby Allard," the Rangers announced.

The Rangers and the Braves are swapping arms, as we head into the first couple of days of "Hot Stove" season.

Atlanta is coming off a disappointing playoff loss to Philadelphia, while Texas is looking to finally get back to playoff contention.

The MLB's 2023 offseason is heating up.