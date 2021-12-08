The 5 Most-Watched NFL Games Of The Year So Far

With more than half of the 2021 season already in the books, the NFL has issued an update on its TV ratings through Week 13. It’s not surprising to see that one particular team has generated the most views.

Heading into Week 14, the best-rated game of the year belongs to the Cowboys and Raiders. The two teams clashed on Thanksgiving on CBS. Roughly 37.8 million viewers tuned into this Week 12 matchup.

The second-best game in terms of ratings belongs to the Cowboys and Chiefs (28.1 million viewers). They faced off in Week 11 on FOX.

Coming in at No. 3 on the list is the highly-anticipated return of Tom Brady to New England. The Buccaneers and Patriots squared off on NBC and generated an audience of 26.9 million viewers.

The Bears-Lions game from Thanksgiving and the Buccaneers-Cowboys game from Opening Night rounded out the top five. They had 26.7 million and 24.8 million viewers, respectively.

Here’s the full top five from the NFL:

🚨@NFL Viewership Numbers Through Week 13🚨 *16.9 million avg. viewers per game (TV+Digital) — up +7% vs. 2020 *NFL games are 47 of the top 50 shows on TV since the start of the 2021 season pic.twitter.com/qQkEGh9wOc — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) December 8, 2021

The NFL is averaging 16.9 million viewers per game this season. That’s up seven percent from the 2020 season.

With five weeks remaining in the regular season, there’s still time for this top five to change. With that said, it’s evident “America’s Team” draws a huge crowd regardless of their opponent.