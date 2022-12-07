The Football World Celebrated Johnny Manziel On Tuesday

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 13: Quarterback Johnny Manziel #2 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 13, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Former college football star Johnny Manziel turned 30 years old earlier this week.

The former first round pick has been out of the spotlight for the past few years, which made Tuesday's birthday celebration all the more wild. Fans couldn't quite believe the former Cleveland Browns quarterback was that old.

Fans flocked to social media to share their reactions to Manziel's 30th birthday.

"Today is Johnny Manziel’s 30th birthday," one person said with a mind blown emoji.

"Johnny Manziel is really 30 years old. Time is indeed flying," another fan added.

"Johnny Manziel turned 30 today. That just seems wrong," said a third.

While he's not in the NFL any more, Manziel has become the biggest star in the Fan Controlled Football league.

Happy belated birthday, Johnny.