The Football World Is Celebrating Archie Manning Today

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 02: Archie Manning visits the SiriusXM set at Super Bowl LI Radio Row at the George R. Brown Convention Center on February 2, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Sirius XM)

On Thursday, the football world took to social media to celebrate the 73rd birthday of former NFL quarterback Archie Manning.

After a standout collegiate career with the Ole Miss Rebels from 1968-1970, Manning was selected by the New Orleans Saints with the No. 2 overall pick in the 1971 NFL Draft. In 11 seasons as the Saints' starting QB, he logged two Pro-Bowl selections (1978, 1979).

The New Orleans organization wished Manning a happy birthday on Thursday.

"Wishing a very happy birthday to the one and only Archie Manning!" the Saints' official account wrote on Twitter.

Several other organizations, players and fans also took to Twitter to celebrate Manning on his birthday.

Archie is of course the father of legendary NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning. He's also the grandfather of highly-touted quarterback recruit Arch Manning — the son his eldest son, Cooper.

The Manning patriarch finished his NFL career with stints in Houston and Minnesota. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1989.

Manning's No. 18 jersey is retired at Ole Miss. He's also honored in the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame.