The Giants Have Big Plans For Saquon Barkley This Season

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 05: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants looks on before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Heading into the final year of his rookie contract, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley needs to have a big year in order to get a big extension next offseason. To that end, he's willing to play an even bigger role in the offense this year.

Per SNY's Ralph Vacchiano, Barkley has been lining up at wide receiver on top of his usual RB duties. Barkley told the media that it's part of an effort by the team to open up the offense more. Though he admitted that he hasn't done that sort of work since college.

“I think it’s helpful, not only for myself, but opening up other things for the offense,” Barkley said. “I haven’t really moved [around] like this since college. I kind of went back and watched a little bit of my college stuff to see stuff that I was able to do there.”

As a rookie, Barkley proved to be an extremely versatile threat as both a runner and as a receiver. But over the past three games, he hasn't been used nearly as much in the passing game when healthy.

Despite playing 13 games in 2021, Saquon Barkley only played 61-percent of the Giants' offensive snaps when available. That was the lowest rate of his three healthiest seasons.

As a rookie, Barkley averaged 5.7 receptions and was targeted 7.5 times per game. Fast forward to 2021 and those numbers have been cut nearly in half.

2022 might be a make-or-break year for Barkley's entire NFL career. If he can't stay healthy and return to being a feature back - or at least a highly-productive one - his NFL career could start slipping away from him.

Will Saquon Barkley return to form as a backfield receiver in 2022?