The Green Bay Packers Have Claimed A New Kicker

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 15: A Green Bay Packer helmet on the sideline before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on November 15, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The Packers are brought in a kicker from a division rival Tuesday.

Via Green Bay's official Twitter account, the team announced the claiming of former Vikings kicker Gabe Brkic. Kicker Dominic Eberle was released in a corresponding move per Packers GM Brian Gutekunst.

Brkic signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma and played in 38 games across his four-year career with the Sooners.

A Lou Groza Award finalist and second-team All-Big 12 selection, Brkic hit on 57-69 field goal attempts and missed just one extra point in his career.

Veteran Mason Crosby is still on the Packers roster, after connecting on just 73.5 percent of his FGAs. The worst mark in his 15 years in the NFL.

Entering season 16, only Brett Favre has played more games with Green Bay than Crosby.

He'll look to bounce back in a big way in 2022.