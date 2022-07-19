The Heat Are Rumored To Have 1 Primary Trade Target

MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 17: The Miami Heat Dancers perform during halftime of the game between the Miami Heat and the New Orleans Pelicans at FTX Arena on November 17, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images) Mark Brown/Getty Images

It looks like the Miami Heat have entered the Kevin Durant sweepstakes.

The Heat have been looking to make a splash this offseason after falling a little short last season. They lost to the Boston Celtics in game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final.

Bleacher Report's Jake Fisher is reporting that the Heat have prioritized acquiring Durant over Donovan Mitchell, who's also available via trade.

"The Miami Heat remain focused on acquiring one of those aforementioned All-Stars, and multiple sources with knowledge of the situation told B/R that Miami has prioritized pursuing Durant over Mitchell," Fischer wrote.

If the Heat were to acquire Durant, someone like Tyler Herro would likely be going back to the Nets. Miami would also probably send a lot of futures and a couple of other players to Brooklyn

Durant broke news headlines a few weeks ago when he requested a trade out of Brooklyn.

Since then, it's been quiet as the Nets are likely doing their best to not leak much out about the trade discussions.