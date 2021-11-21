The Initial Betting Line Is Set For Nebraska vs. Iowa

The opening betting line has been established for Nebraska-Iowa next Friday and the favorite is not the team with the better record.

Nebraska has opened as a four-point favorite despite being 3-8, while Iowa is 9-2 and is ranked in the AP top-25.

Nebraska will be a favorite against Iowa. At -4 to open. We’ll see where the money goes. — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) November 21, 2021

This line will likely slide towards the Hawkeyes, but it’s still interesting that they’re the underdog to start. They’re on a three-game winning streak while the Cornhuskers have lost five in a row, all by nine or fewer points.

Iowa is looking to finish 10-2 and will need a little bit of help to get to the Big Ten Championship game. It would need to win, plus have Wisconsin lose to Minnesota in order to win the West division.

The Hawkeyes lost their chance to have the tiebreaker over the Badgers a few weeks ago when they ultimately fell, 27-7.

Nebraska will try and end its season on a high note after another difficult season under Scott Frost. The Cornhuskers have lost by one score in seven of their eight losses, including this past Saturday against Wisconsin (35-28).

To do that, Nebraska will need quarterback Adrian Martinez to bounce back after throwing two costly interceptions in that loss.

Kickoff from Lincoln on Black Friday will be at 1:30 p.m. ET.