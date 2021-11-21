The Spun

The Initial Betting Line Is Set For Nebraska vs. Iowa

Scott Frost on the sideline at Illinois.CHAMPAIGN, IL - AUGUST 28: Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost looks on during an college football game against the Illinois Fighting Illini on August 28, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The opening betting line has been established for Nebraska-Iowa next Friday and the favorite is not the team with the better record.

Nebraska has opened as a four-point favorite despite being 3-8, while Iowa is 9-2 and is ranked in the AP top-25.

This line will likely slide towards the Hawkeyes, but it’s still interesting that they’re the underdog to start. They’re on a three-game winning streak while the Cornhuskers have lost five in a row, all by nine or fewer points.

Iowa is looking to finish 10-2 and will need a little bit of help to get to the Big Ten Championship game. It would need to win, plus have Wisconsin lose to Minnesota in order to win the West division.

The Hawkeyes lost their chance to have the tiebreaker over the Badgers a few weeks ago when they ultimately fell, 27-7.

Nebraska will try and end its season on a high note after another difficult season under Scott Frost. The Cornhuskers have lost by one score in seven of their eight losses, including this past Saturday against Wisconsin (35-28).

To do that, Nebraska will need quarterback Adrian Martinez to bounce back after throwing two costly interceptions in that loss.

Kickoff from Lincoln on Black Friday will be at 1:30 p.m. ET.

