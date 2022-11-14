The Injury Diagnosis Is Reportedly In For Jerry Jeudy

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 18: Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos lines up during the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

There hasn't been much good news to speak of in Denver these days, but the Broncos reportedly received a positive update on wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

Per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, "Following his MRI, Broncos get good news on WR Jerry Jeudy. It's a mild ankle injury, sources say. His status for this week has not yet been determined, but they received promising results."

Rapoport appeared on "NFL Now" to further explain Jeudy's injury situation. Saying:

This is not an Achilles. My understanding is that this is not a serious injury, it is more of a strained muscle in the back of the ankle for Jerry Jeudy. Which would be very good news. Not an Achilles. Not considered serious. TBD on his status this week but it is nothing catastrophic for the Broncos starting receiver.

Jeudy put a scare into Broncos Country on Sunday when he went down with what many feared was a torn Achilles after just one target.

Thankfully, the former first-round pick appears to have avoided the worst and could be back in Denver's lineup fairly soon.