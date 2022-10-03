The Injury Diagnosis Is Reportedly In For Treylon Burks

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 20: Treylon Burks #16 of the Tennessee Titans at the line of scrimmage during a preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Nissan Stadium on August 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Buccaneers 13-3. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Titans rookie Treylon Burks avoided serious injury on Sunday, but the team's second-leading receiver will reportedly miss some time.

Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, "Titans first-round WR Treylon Burks, who left yesterday’s game with a foot injury, has been diagnosed with turf toe ... No surgery is necessary, just rehab. But Burks will miss some time."

Burks' looks have come down over the past couple weeks but the stoutly built 6-foot-2, 225-pound wideout has shown flashes of being the man who can replace A.J. Brown in the Music City.

Through four weeks of the NFL season, the Titans rank in the bottom-third of the league as far as passing goes, averaging just 185.3 pass yards per game.

On the year, Burks has 10 receptions for 129 yards and a couple of carries as well.

It's not clear at this time how long the Arkansas product will be out, but his absence is definitely a blow to a Tennessee team trying to push into first place of the AFC South.