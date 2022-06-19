The Iron Sheik Reacts To Death Of Longtime WWE Figure

On Sunday, legendary wrestling figure, The Iron Sheik, mourned the loss of late WWE referee Tim White.

White, a longtime referee passed away at 68 after an illustrious career that dated back to 1985. Just two years after The Iron Sheik became the WWE champion.

With a heavy heart, the wrestler tweeted: "TIM WHITE I LOVE YOU FOREVER. WHAT A WEEK BUBBA MY HEART BREAK."

During his time as a referee for the WWE, White officiated some of the sports most iconic moments including the infamous Hell in a Cell match between Undertaker and Mankind in 1998.

Unfortunately for White, a shoulder ended his ability to officiate in the ring, but he remained around the WWE until 2009 doing work behind the scenes.

The Iron Sheik was far from the only wrestler to extend his condolences to White and his family.

Former WWE world heavyweight champion Dolph Ziggler also shared a touching message for the late referee.

Saying, "Tim White brightened every room he walked into & the WWE locker room was especially lucky to have him. Being around Timmy on several PR tours was a joy! We would get our work done & meet after and he would tell old road stories & we’d laugh til the sun came up. Cheers, sir."