The Jaguars Had Big Return At Practice On Wednesday

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY--DECEMBER 26: General view of a helmet of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars vs The New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 26, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images) Al Pereira/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars are going need all hands on deck if they want any hope of taking down the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday.

And that's apparently just what they got today.

According to reports, right guard Brandon Scherff returned to practice after sitting out yesterday due to an abdomen injury that's plagued him in recent weeks. He was a limited participant.

With Scherff back on the field, the Jaguars had everyone at practice Wednesday as they prepare to face the one-seeded Chiefs in Arrowhead.

It took a Herculian effort from down 27-0 to get to this point and now Doug Pederson has his guys believing. Speaking on this weekend's challenge, here's what the coach had to say:

No one expects us to do anything, so go play, have fun, enjoy the moment and let's see what happens. We've put ourselves in this position to be one of the four remaining AFC teams and you have a lot to play for. Whether we win, whether we lose, our season was a huge success from that standpoint: first year together, overcome a lot of adversity from last year to this year and pushing these guys through.

Kickoff is set for 4:30 PM ET.