The Jaguars Were Asked About The Viral Urban Meyer Video

It’s going to be an interesting morning for Urban Meyer.

The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach is scheduled to speak with the media at his weekly press conference at 11 a.m. E.T. this morning. Meyer, of course, had an eventful weekend.

The former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach was trending on social media on Saturday. A video went viral, appearing to show the NFL head coach at a bar, getting danced on by a woman who is not his wife. Meyer and the Jaguars have yet to comment on the video. It’s unclear when it was taken and what the circumstances were surrounding it. Meyer, an Ohio native, owns multiple bars/restaurants in the Columbus area.

The Jaguars were asked about the video over the weekend. Unsurprisingly, they will not be releasing a comment on it.

“We will have no comment,” the Jaguars told Ben Becker.

JUST IN: The Jags tell me “We will have no comment” regarding the viral video of who appears to be Urban Meyer at a bar/restaurant with a woman dancing on him that is not his wife @ActionNewsJax — Ben Becker (@BenBeckerANjax) October 3, 2021

Meyer, of course, could comment at his press conference.

The Jaguars are 0-4, coming off a Thursday night loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Jacksonville is set to return to the field on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.