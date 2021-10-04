The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

The Jaguars Were Asked About The Viral Urban Meyer Video

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer on the field at practice.JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JULY 30: Head Coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during Training Camp at TIAA Bank Field on July 30, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

It’s going to be an interesting morning for Urban Meyer.

The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach is scheduled to speak with the media at his weekly press conference at 11 a.m. E.T. this morning. Meyer, of course, had an eventful weekend.

The former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach was trending on social media on Saturday. A video went viral, appearing to show the NFL head coach at a bar, getting danced on by a woman who is not his wife. Meyer and the Jaguars have yet to comment on the video. It’s unclear when it was taken and what the circumstances were surrounding it. Meyer, an Ohio native, owns multiple bars/restaurants in the Columbus area.

The Jaguars were asked about the video over the weekend. Unsurprisingly, they will not be releasing a comment on it.

“We will have no comment,” the Jaguars told Ben Becker.

Meyer, of course, could comment at his press conference.

The Jaguars are 0-4, coming off a Thursday night loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Jacksonville is set to return to the field on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.